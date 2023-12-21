Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Morgan County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lawrence High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.