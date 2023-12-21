How to Watch North Alabama vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs Purdue (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Troy (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, North Alabama has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.
- The Lions' 78.8 points per game are six more points than the 72.8 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- North Alabama is 5-3 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama averages 84.8 points per game at home, and 72.8 away.
- At home the Lions are conceding 68 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they are away (79.3).
- Beyond the arc, North Alabama sinks fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.9%) than at home (37.4%) too.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Morehead State
|L 86-77
|Flowers Hall
|12/13/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 76-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Flowers Hall
