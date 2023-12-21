The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) face the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. North Alabama matchup.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-14.5) 148.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana (-14.5) 148.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Indiana Betting Trends

North Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lions have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Indiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of four out of the Hoosiers' nine games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.