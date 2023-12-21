The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The point total is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -14.5 148.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

North Alabama's average game total this season has been 152.5, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, North Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

North Alabama has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Lions have been at least a +700 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Alabama has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 3 33.3% 73.5 152.3 72.8 146.5 141.3 North Alabama 5 50% 78.8 152.3 73.7 146.5 145.8

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions average 6.0 more points per game (78.8) than the Hoosiers allow (72.8).

When it scores more than 72.8 points, North Alabama is 5-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 4-5-0 0-2 4-5-0 North Alabama 5-5-0 1-1 4-6-0

North Alabama vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana North Alabama 15-2 Home Record 9-4 5-7 Away Record 8-10 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

