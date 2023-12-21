North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) play the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Flowers Hall. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
