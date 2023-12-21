The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak at the North Alabama Lions (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 67.4 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.8 the Lions give up.

Tennessee Tech is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

North Alabama's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Lions record are 7.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.9).

When North Alabama totals more than 64.9 points, it is 4-4.

Tennessee Tech is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

The Lions are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (45.6%).

The Golden Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)

17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89) Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Rhema Pegues: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

North Alabama Schedule