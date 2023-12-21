The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is putting up 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.9% of his shots from the field.

Herbert Jones gets the Pelicans 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while putting up 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1.3 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 41.1% of his shots from the floor.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in league).

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Max Strus puts up 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland puts up 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen posts 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Pelicans 111.3 Points Avg. 113.5 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 48.0% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.7% Three Point % 35.1%

