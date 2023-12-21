The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) have six players on the injury report, including Jonas Valanciunas, in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans fell in their most recent game 115-113 against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram scored a team-leading 34 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Cody Zeller C Questionable Ankle 1.9 3.1 1.2 Zion Williamson PF Questionable Illness 22.5 6.0 4.6 Jonas Valančiūnas C Questionable Illness 15.1 10.1 2.4 Herbert Jones SF Questionable Illness 11.2 4.0 2.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.