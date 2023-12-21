How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) on December 21, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
- The 115.9 points per game the Pelicans record are only 3.8 more points than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).
- New Orleans has a 12-5 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans post 117.4 points per game at home, compared to 114.4 points per game in road games, a difference of three points per contest.
- Defensively New Orleans has played better at home this season, giving up 112.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have performed worse in home games this year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 37.3% percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zion Williamson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|Questionable
|Illness
|Herbert Jones
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.