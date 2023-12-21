The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) on December 21, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New Orleans has a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The 115.9 points per game the Pelicans record are only 3.8 more points than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).

New Orleans has a 12-5 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans post 117.4 points per game at home, compared to 114.4 points per game in road games, a difference of three points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has played better at home this season, giving up 112.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have performed worse in home games this year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 37.3% percentage on the road.

Pelicans Injuries