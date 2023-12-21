Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Flyers on December 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Travis Konecny, Filip Forsberg and others in the Philadelphia Flyers-Nashville Predators matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Flyers Additional Info
|Flyers vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs. Predators Prediction
|Flyers vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Forsberg's 16 goals and 20 assists in 32 games for Nashville add up to 36 total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Roman Josi has amassed 27 points this season, with seven goals and 20 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Ryan O'Reilly's 13 goals and 13 assists add up to 26 points this season.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|5
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Sanheim has racked up 22 points (0.7 per game), scoring four goals and adding 18 assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.