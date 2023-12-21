Scan the injury report for the New Orleans Saints (7-7), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Saints ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21 at 8:15 PM .

The Saints' last game was a 24-6 win over the New York Giants.

The Rams enter the matchup after winning 28-20 over the Washington Commanders in their last game on December 17.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Toe Out Chris Olave WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tutu Atwell WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Ronnie Rivers RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable Ahkello Witherspoon DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Saints Season Insights

With 334.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 311.9 total yards per contest.

In terms of points scored the Saints rank 12th in the NFL (22.1 points per game), and they are sixth defensively (19.1 points allowed per game).

The Saints are posting 231.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 185.4 passing yards per game (sixth-ranked) on defense.

New Orleans ranks 19th in the NFL with 103.2 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 24th with 126.4 rushing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints have registered 22 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and committed 17 turnovers (12th in NFL) this season for a +5 turnover margin that ranks eighth in the NFL.

Saints vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Saints (+165)

Rams (-200), Saints (+165) Total: 46 points

