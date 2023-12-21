The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) host the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Rams and Saints recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on Thursday's matchup.

Saints vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 4 46 -200 +165

Saints vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have played four games this season that have had more than 46 combined points scored.

New Orleans has a 41.3-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Saints have covered the spread four times this season (4-9-1).

The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.

Los Angeles Rams

The average total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 44.7, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread seven times this season (7-5-2).

The Rams have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Rams vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23.4 9 22.1 19 44.7 7 14 Saints 22.1 12 19.1 6 41.3 4 14

Saints vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

The Saints have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Rams have only 17 more points than their opponents this season (1.3 per game), and the Saints have scored 42 more points than their opponents (3.0 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three games.

In Los Angeles' past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Rams have scored only 17 more points than their opponents this year (1.3 per game), and the Saints have outscored opponents by 42 points (3.0 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 41.5 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.4 21.7 ATS Record 4-9-1 2-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46.0 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.6 24.0 ATS Record 7-5-2 3-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

