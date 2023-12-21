The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

South Alabama has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 315th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 282nd.

The 73.6 points per game the Jaguars put up are 14.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (88.3).

South Alabama is 1-1 when scoring more than 88.3 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama is averaging 84.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.

The Jaguars allow 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, South Alabama has played better in home games this season, averaging 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.8 threes per game and a 25.0% three-point percentage in road games.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule