With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Taysom Hill a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 347 rushing yards on 71 carries (26.7 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

Hill has also caught 27 passes for 233 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Hill has scored a rushing touchdown in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1 Week 15 Giants 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0

