The Troy Trojans (4-4) meet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Thomas Dowd: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Rigsby: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK Leland Walker: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devontae Blanton: 17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 26th 84.8 Points Scored 87.1 14th 139th 69.3 Points Allowed 77.9 317th 24th 38.9 Rebounds 42.0 3rd 8th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 15.1 3rd 75th 8.8 3pt Made 8.9 64th 88th 15.1 Assists 16.9 39th 343rd 14.9 Turnovers 12.1 201st

