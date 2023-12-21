The New Mexico State Aggies (4-4) play the Troy Trojans (0-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Troy vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

Molly Kaiser: 14.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabou Gueye: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ene Adams: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaila Harding: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Sylena Peterson: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Kaiser: 14.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gueye: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Adams: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Harding: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Peterson: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.