UAB vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-1) will face the UAB Blazers (9-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UAB vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Laura Ziegler: 12.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talya Brugler: 15.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chloe Welch: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julia Nystrom: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
