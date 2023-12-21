Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Walker County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cordova High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
