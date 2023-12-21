Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The USC Trojans versus the Long Beach State Beach is a game to watch on Thursday's college basketball slate that features a lot of thrilling contests.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Syracuse Orange
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- Location: Syracuse, New York
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Syracuse
- TV: ACC Network X
Wagner Seahawks vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Wagner vs. New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill Skyhawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Stonehill vs. George Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lafayette Leopards vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Dartmouth
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Youngstown State Penguins
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Beeghly Center
- Location: Youngstown, Ohio
How to Watch Canisius vs. Youngstown State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Bisons vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Mercer Bears vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
How to Watch Mercer vs. Appalachian State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
