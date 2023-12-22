The Auburn Tigers (8-2) are heavy favorites (-30.5) as they look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under is 150.5 for the matchup.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Auburn, Alabama

Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -30.5 150.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State has played four games this season that ended with a combined score above 150.5 points.

Alabama State's games this season have had an average of 148.7 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Alabama State has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama State (6-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% more often than Auburn (4-4-0) this year.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 37.5% 83.2 156.4 67.1 142.6 148.8 Alabama State 4 50% 73.2 156.4 75.5 142.6 148.1

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets' 73.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Alabama State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 4-4-0 0-1 3-5-0 Alabama State 6-2-0 1-0 4-4-0

Alabama State vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Alabama State 14-2 Home Record 5-5 4-8 Away Record 2-18 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

