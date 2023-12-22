Friday's game features the Auburn Tigers (8-2) and the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) squaring off at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-62 win for heavily favored Auburn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 87, Alabama State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-25.0)

Auburn (-25.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Auburn's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, and Alabama State's is 6-2-0. The Tigers have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hornets have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.2 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

Auburn is 59th in the nation at 39.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 34 its opponents average.

Auburn knocks down 2.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.7 (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

The Tigers rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st in college basketball, allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball play), 2.7 fewer than the 12.5 it forces on average (154th in college basketball).

