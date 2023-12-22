Auburn vs. Alabama State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-30.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-31.5)
|150.5
|-10000
|+2500
Auburn vs. Alabama State Betting Trends
- Auburn has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.
- Alabama State has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Hornets games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Auburn is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the -biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the start to +4000.
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
