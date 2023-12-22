Cullman County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cullman County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cold Springs High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.