Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinson Valley High School at Ben Davis High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
