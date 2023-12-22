Perry County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Perry County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
