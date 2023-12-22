Friday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (11-1) and the UAB Blazers (6-5) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with Drake coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UAB vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, UAB 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-9.4)

Drake (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

UAB is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Drake's 5-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blazers are 7-2-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers have a +14 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball and are allowing 74.9 per outing to rank 277th in college basketball.

The 38.8 rebounds per game UAB averages rank 85th in college basketball, and are 4.9 more than the 33.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

UAB knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents (8). It is shooting 28.4% from deep (337th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.6%.

The Blazers' 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 178th in college basketball, and the 93.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 276th in college basketball.

UAB and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 11.4 per game (144th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (268th in college basketball play).

