How to Watch UAB vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- George Mason vs Tulane (2:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Albany (NY) vs South Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 22)
UAB Stats Insights
- UAB is 4-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Blazers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 294th.
- The Blazers score 10.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.9).
- When it scores more than 65.9 points, UAB is 5-4.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UAB scored 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged away (78.3).
- In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, UAB sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.7%) than at home (36%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 87-68
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|W 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Montevallo
|W 92-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
