How to Watch Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also lost three games straight.
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- In games Alabama shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Crimson Tide are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank third.
- The Crimson Tide score 90.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 77.0 the Colonels allow.
- Alabama has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 77.0 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 on the road.
- Alabama drained 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|L 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/6/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
