A pair of sliding teams square off when the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will look to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Colonels, losers of three in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-24.5) 166.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-24.5) 165.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Alabama has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of seven out of the Crimson Tide's 10 games this season have hit the over.

Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers rate Alabama much lower (17th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

With odds of +4000, Alabama has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

