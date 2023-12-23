Can we expect Auburn to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 28 28 35

Auburn's best wins

Auburn registered its signature win of the season on December 9, when it claimed a 104-76 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47), according to the RPI. That signature win versus Indiana featured a team-leading 30 points from Johni Broome. Chad Baker, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-57 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 53/RPI) on November 29

91-75 at home over USC (No. 126/RPI) on December 17

87-62 over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on December 13

77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 127/RPI) on November 17

82-62 at home over Alabama State (No. 155/RPI) on December 22

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Auburn has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Auburn has the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Auburn has drawn the 123rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 20 games left on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Auburn's 20 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Chattanooga Mocs

Auburn Tigers vs. Chattanooga Mocs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

