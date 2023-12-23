Can we count on Auburn to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 36

Auburn's best wins

Against the Washington State Cougars, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Auburn captured its best win of the season on December 20, a 69-62 home victory. That signature win against Washington State featured a team-leading 17 points from Honesty Scott-Grayson. JaMya Mingo-Young, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 95/RPI) on December 16

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 122/RPI) on November 30

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 182/RPI) on November 12

58-45 on the road over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on December 10

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on November 9

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Auburn has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Auburn has five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Auburn is playing the 147th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Auburn has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. North Alabama Lions

Auburn Tigers vs. North Alabama Lions Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

