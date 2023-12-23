For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and six assists.

Nyquist's shooting percentage is 7.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

