If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Jacksonville State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Jacksonville State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 302

Jacksonville State's best wins

Against the Tarleton State Texans on December 18, Jacksonville State secured its best win of the season, which was a 65-62 road victory. Against Tarleton State, KyKy Tandy led the team by posting 16 points to go along with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

70-52 at home over South Alabama (No. 259/RPI) on November 30

67-65 over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 26

90-60 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 21

77-62 on the road over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 24

Jacksonville State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Jacksonville State is facing the 287th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Gamecocks have 18 games left this season, including six against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

Of Jax State's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Jacksonville State's next game

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Fort Valley State Wildcats

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Fort Valley State Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

