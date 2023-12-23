Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Luke Schenn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Schenn has zero points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
