Saturday's 7:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) and the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Rockets' Alperen Sengun as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, Space City Home Network

BSNO, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Cavaliers on Thursday, 123-104. Trey Murphy III scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in three assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trey Murphy III 28 4 3 1 1 6 CJ McCollum 18 6 4 4 1 2 Brandon Ingram 17 7 6 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 15.0 points, 2.5 assists and 10.0 boards per contest.

Ingram averages 23.8 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 4.6 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Herbert Jones averages 11.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum puts up 21.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 43.6% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Valanciunas, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 17.5 11.6 2.4 0.8 1.3 0.9 Brandon Ingram 22.1 4.4 5.7 0.8 0.2 1.3 CJ McCollum 17.4 3.2 4.3 1.4 0.7 3.0 Zion Williamson 14.7 4.4 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 Trey Murphy III 14.7 3.4 1.7 0.5 0.4 2.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.