What are Samford's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 156

Samford's best wins

Samford, in its best win of the season, took down the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 65-62 on November 11. Masyn Marchbanks, as the top point-getter in the win over Central Arkansas, dropped 24 points, while Sadie Stetson was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 233/RPI) on November 14

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263/RPI) on December 3

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 299/RPI) on November 18

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Samford is facing the 204th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 17 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Samford has 17 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Samford's next game

Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Samford Bulldogs

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Samford Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

