Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Thomas Novak going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Novak stats and insights
- Novak has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.0 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.