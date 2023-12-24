Will Brenton Strange Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brenton Strange was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Strange's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 16, Strange has four receptions for 34 yards -- 8.5 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.
Brenton Strange Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Jaguars have no other receiver on the injury list.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Strange 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|34
|27
|1
|8.5
Strange Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
