In the Week 16 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has put together a 781-yard year thus far (55.8 yards per game) with five TDs, hauling in 60 throws out of 109 targets.

Ridley has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 14 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 Bengals 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 13 4 53 0 Week 15 Ravens 12 5 39 0

