Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 16
Best bets are available as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Jaguars vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Jaguars winning by one, the model has the Buccaneers taking home the victory, though the margin is fairly small (2.6 points). Lean toward taking the Buccaneers.
- The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.
- The Jaguars are 6-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Jacksonville has gone 6-2 (75%).
- The Buccaneers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by -102 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.
Who will win? The Jaguars or Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 16 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+1)
- The Jaguars have gone 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they were favored in by 1 point or more so far this season, the Jaguars has gone 6-2 against the spread.
- The Buccaneers are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- In games this season when an underdog by 1 point or more, Tampa Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Buccaneers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 0.4 more points per game (43.9) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.4 less points per game (43.1) than this game's total of 43.5 points.
- The Jaguars have hit the over in seven of their 14 games with a set total (50%).
- Buccaneers games have gone over the point total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|59.8
|9
|29.4
|1
Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|59.6
|5
|33.5
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.