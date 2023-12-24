Best bets are available as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Jaguars vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Jaguars winning by one, the model has the Buccaneers taking home the victory, though the margin is fairly small (2.6 points). Lean toward taking the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.

The Jaguars are 6-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Jacksonville has gone 6-2 (75%).

The Buccaneers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by -102 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+1)



Tampa Bay (+1) The Jaguars have gone 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 1 point or more so far this season, the Jaguars has gone 6-2 against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when an underdog by 1 point or more, Tampa Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams average a combined 0.4 more points per game (43.9) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.4 less points per game (43.1) than this game's total of 43.5 points.

The Jaguars have hit the over in seven of their 14 games with a set total (50%).

Buccaneers games have gone over the point total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 59.8 9 29.4 1

Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 59.6 5 33.5 3

