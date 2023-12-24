The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars average just 2.1 more points per game (22.8) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.7).

The Jaguars average just 17.9 fewer yards per game (342) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (359.9).

This season, Jacksonville rushes for just two more yards (98) than Tampa Bay allows per outing (96).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 24 times this season, four more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (20).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score 26.3 points per game on the road (3.5 more than overall) and allow 21.2 away from home (1.2 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars pick up more yards away from home (376.8 per game) than they do overall (342), and concede fewer in away games (346.2 per game) than overall (360.1).

The Jaguars pick up more rushing yards in road games (109.8 per game) than they do overall (98), and allow fewer in away games (74.8 per game) than overall (103.6).

The Jaguars convert 41.7% of third downs in road games (5.2% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 27.1% of third downs in road games (8.7% less than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore L 23-7 NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

