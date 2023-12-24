Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Bookmakers give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) a small chance to keep their three-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 1 point in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for this game.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers as they ready for this matchup against the Jaguars. The betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be found in this article before they meet the Buccaneers.
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-1)
|42.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-1.5)
|43.5
|-108
|-108
Jacksonville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has eight wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.
- The Jaguars have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 1-point underdog or more this season.
- Jacksonville has seen seven of its 14 games hit the over.
- Tampa Bay has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-118)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-115)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|55.5 (-115)
|-
|25.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
