Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are giving up the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 96 per game.

Etienne, on 229 carries, has rushed for a team-high 837 total yards (59.8 ypg) while scoring nine rushing TDs. Also, Etienne makes his mark in the air attack with 411 receiving yards on 48 catches (29.4 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Etienne vs. the Buccaneers

Etienne vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games The Buccaneers have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Buccaneers this season.

The Buccaneers give up 96 rushing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Buccaneers have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (0.8 per game).

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his 14 opportunities this season (28.6%).

The Jaguars, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.1% of the time while running 42.9%.

He has carried the ball in 229 of his team's 382 total rushing attempts this season (59.9%).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in six games this year, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 10 of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (30.3%).

He has 33 carries in the red zone (57.9% of his team's 57 red zone rushes).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Etienne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (10 of 14).

Etienne has 12.2% of his team's target share (62 targets on 509 passing attempts).

He has 411 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank 98th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

Etienne has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With two red zone targets, Etienne has been on the receiving end of 4.1% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

