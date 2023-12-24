In the Week 16 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Trevor Lawrence hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Lawrence has taken 63 carries for 300 yards (21.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Lawrence has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in three games.

Trevor Lawrence Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 32 292 1 1 1 10 0 Week 10 49ers 17 29 185 0 2 2 7 0 Week 11 Titans 24 32 262 2 0 5 17 2 Week 12 @Texans 23 38 364 1 1 2 0 1 Week 13 Bengals 22 29 258 2 0 5 8 1 Week 14 @Browns 28 50 257 3 3 3 11 0 Week 15 Ravens 25 43 264 1 0 4 41 0

