Will Zay Jones pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones' 55 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 274 yards (34.3 per game) and two scores.

Jones has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0 Week 15 Ravens 8 5 59 0

