Zion Williamson NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 26
Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Williamson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|22.7
|20.8
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.0
|6.0
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|4.2
|PRA
|--
|33.3
|31
|PR
|--
|28.7
|26.8
Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Williamson has made 9.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.2% of his team's total makes.
- Williamson's Pelicans average 101.7 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.4 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 45.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.
- Giving up 25.5 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Zion Williamson vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/19/2023
|25
|13
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10/25/2023
|32
|23
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
