Geneva County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Geneva County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Graceville High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
