Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Jefferson County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby County High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minor High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
