If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Jefferson County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelby County High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27

1:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minor High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 27

2:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 27

2:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 27

4:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Central-Phenix City High School