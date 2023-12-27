Lauderdale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Lauderdale County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.