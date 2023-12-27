Can we expect Yakov Trenin lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).

Trenin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

